The Denton County Transportation Authority this week discussed the early results of its GoZone on-demand rideshare service — which produced fewer rides than the Connect fixed-route bus service through its first 11 days — and formally adopted its fiscal year 2022 budget.
One of DCTA’s longest-planned projects, and arguably the most important, GoZone launched on Sept. 7. Similar to Uber or Lyft, the GoZone service has residents schedule a ride from contractor Via Transportation, which then picks them up in a minivan and drops them off at their destination. The contract with the New York City-based company could last up to four years if DCTA chooses to pick up two one-year options, in which case it would pay out over $33 million.
In the latter months of GoZone’s planning, the service was met with local opposition from residents and even some Denton City Council members, who argued against DCTA’s eventual goal: cutting the majority of its fixed bus routes in Denton and Lewisville. While those detractors have continued to voice concerns that the slimming of fixed routes will limit access to transportation, the authority has maintained that the switch to on-demand service will increase both service hours and service area.
DCTA also had several high-ranking employees resign leading up to GoZone’s launch, including Vice President of Mobility Services Nicole Recker, who began working for Via last month following her resignation. Deputy CEO Kristina Holcomb also resigned and is now with engineering firm AECOM. Chief Financial Officer Marisa Perry rescinded a resignation and is still with the authority.
At Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting, the board was given GoZone data through Sept. 17, 11 days into the launch. After starting out Sept. 7 at under 200 rides, a gradual increase had the service up to just under 600 in a single day. Director of Information Technology Javier Trilla said that number has peaked at nearly 800 in the days since.
Still early in GoZone’s promotional period, those rides came in under the authority’s existing Connect fixed-route bus service through Sept. 17, with between 800 and 1,000 rides given each day by the latter. The majority of those routes — Routes 1, 2, 4 and 6 in Denton and Routes 21 and 22 in Lewisville — are on track to be eliminated Dec. 6, while Routes 3 and 7 in Denton have until March of next year.
But the fate of the Connect routes isn’t set in stone. DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said that will ultimately depend on ridership figures in the coming months.
“We’re going to be looking at data over the next three months, and we can make a decision come December what to do with the fixed-route service,” Suarez said. “You can see that [Connect] hasn’t necessarily fallen off as quickly as [GoZone] is going up, which would say that there are some people continuing to ride the service.”
Even combined, however, the ridership figures from GoZone and Connect are dwarfed by DCTA’s University of North Texas bus service, which has remained unchanged. The authority’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which will go into effect Oct. 1 after board members approved it Thursday, includes 75,291 bus service hours — a whopping 43,111 of which will come from the UNT service alone.
DCTA’s overall operating expenses for 2021-22 are projected at $48.85 million, an increase over the current budget year’s $44.65 million. That stems from purchased transportation services, which include the contracting for GoZone and increased over $5 million to $16.68.
Operating revenue is projected to increase slightly, though it accounts for only $4.5 million of the authority’s total revenue, compared with non-operating revenue’s $58.25 million. That number is up nearly $7 million due to sales tax revenue — DCTA’s largest revenue source, which comes from member cities Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village — increasing by about $1 million and federal grants and reimbursements increasing by about $6 million.