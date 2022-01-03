Richardson House at 906 W. Hickory hosted many Denton events

Houses provide more than shelter; they chronicle people’s lives.
In 1919, R.A. and Effie McClurkan Sledge built the house at 906 W. Hickory St. City building permit No. 186 was for a one-story gable-roofed Craftsman-style house with exposed rafter tails and half-timbered gable ends. The Sledges were beloved community members who worked with H.H. Hardin to build 20 houses between 1900 and 1925.
Stephen “Mac” McReynolds Richardson, who would eventually buy 906 W. Hickory, was born in Argyle in 1879. His family moved to Denton the following year. By age 9, Mac started a newspaper career as a paperboy for the Denton Record-Chronicle. Mac’s 1918 draft card indicated he had blue eyes and brown hair.
Richardson married 21-year-old Annie Kittrell on Jan. 2, 1903. After moving to Brady in the Texas Hill Country to run the local newspaper, they lived in Sweetwater for a year while he worked as a paper salesman.
The Richardsons returned to Denton in 1919, and Mac became the Linotype operator for the Record-Chronicle. The Linotype typesetting machine became commercially available in 1914, so Denton used the latest technology. The machine allowed printers to set a 90-character hot metal line of type at a time. Matrices were melted for reuse. The big, noisy Linotype represented a technological advance over setting print one character at a time.
Mac and Annie Richardson purchased the house at 906 W. Hickory in 1921. Newspaper accounts show the Richardsons hosting three decades of special occasions. In 1925, Annie hosted a “dainty three-course breakfast” for the Pool-Dugan bridal party with pink and green decorations and radiant pink roses. Annie was the matron of honor for the wedding that evening at 716 W. Oak.
Mac died unexpectedly on a Sunday morning in 1932 after a brief illness thought not to be serious. He was 52. He was very involved in the First Christian Church and the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal organization that might have helped his family after his death.
Later that year, daughter Louise married James Graham. The couple moved into the house with Annie. A back bedroom added to the house accommodated granddaughters Jimmie Lou, Jo Ann and Shirley. Because of the Great Depression between 1929 and 1933, multiple generations often shared houses.
After Mac’s death, the newspaper chronicled social events that Annie Richardson continued to host at the house, including numerous church gatherings and dinners. Jimmie Lou and Jo Ann’s letters to Santa were published in the newspaper in 1934. By 1946, daughter Louise began hosting the First Christian Church Women’s Guild and their Christmas party.
Annie taught English at Denton High, and Louise taught at the junior high.
In 1948, granddaughter Jimmie Lou, a senior at Denton High School, was installed as the worthy adviser (the highest office) for the Rainbow Girls youth service organization. She was initiated into Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority the following year at North Texas State Teachers College, present-day University of North Texas. Jimmie Lou married Southern Methodist University student Robert Nobles at the Little Chapel-in-the-Woods in 1951 after a series of wedding showers and coffees hosted by West Hickory and Congress Street neighbors.
Granddaughter Jo Ann graduated from Texas Woman’s University. She married Jerry Clark late in 1951 at the First United Methodist Church. They moved to Austin, where he worked as an engineer for radio station KTXN while pursuing a master’s degree. Jo Ann worked as the secretary for the Parole Division of the Secretary of State’s Office.
In February 1952, the paper announced Annie celebrated a “delayed Christmas” with all three daughters. Louise lived with her. Jo Ann visited from Austin, dropping by the Record-Chronicle, where she worked before marriage. Jimmie Lou and Bob Nobles visited from Kansas City, where he was a student at the School of Osteopathy. Youngest daughter Shirley Mac was there as well.
Annie died in 1960. She’s buried at I.O.O.F. Cemetery alongside Mac.
Louise and James Graham became the second owners of 906 W Hickory. Louise continued her mother’s passion for hosting gatherings at the house.
After containing three generations of family activity, the house was offered for sale in 1972. The real estate agent highlighted its large kitchen, three bedrooms and fireplace. When it didn’t sell immediately, the agent noted the house was zoned for apartments. The house remained intact; it’s being restored.