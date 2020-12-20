Through the continuation of a years-long tradition of setting up holiday decorations and portraying the season’s most iconic gift-giver, former Denton ISD teacher and principal Mike Vance is doing his part to make sure the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t take the magic out of Christmas for local kids.
Vance, who spent over 30 years in education and 26 in DISD, has been decorating his home for decades and is well-known locally for going all-out on the displays. More recently — around the time he retired from education eight years ago — he began portraying Santa, and for the last few years, he’s made appearances as the Christmas icon outside his home at 314 Magnolia St. as families come to meet him and take pictures.
This year, the pandemic has put a wrench in Vance’s normal setup, as kids can no longer sit on his lap or next to him, the tradition for Santa meetups. But he’s still making his weekend appearances, asking that families wear masks when attending and offering pictures standing next to the children. His school visits are distanced as well.
“I do miss not getting to have them come up and sit on Santa’s lap or in the chair next to me, but those are just changes we have to make for this year,” Vance said.
Vance is a member of Lone Star Santas, a statewide organization that connects fellow Santa portrayers, though he said it’s definitely been a down year in participation, both because many members are older, high-risk individuals and because families are simply going out less.
“A lot of Santas are just not doing pictures this year at all,” Vance said. “Too much risk.”
Despite the necessary changes to his setup, Vance — who’s well-versed in dealing with children given his education background — said he doesn’t believe kids are letting the pandemic take the fun out of the holiday season.
“They’re so much more adaptable than adults,” Vance said. “Kids are just very resilient — this is just what’s going on and they don’t seem to mind it as long as they’re seeing Santa and getting to talk to him. The magic is still there for them, I believe.”
While the entire Santa experience is meant to be special for the kids, its special for Vance and other portrayers too.
“Our whole thing is to spread love, hope and joy,” Vance said. “I get the joy of seeing children be happy.”