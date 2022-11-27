Cook Childrens Fort Worth DMN

Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth held a press conference earlier this month describing an overwhelmed emergency department.

 Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News

The “triple threat” of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases are impacting North Texas hospitals, which are seeing an influx of patients visiting emergency departments.

Medical City Denton’s emergency department has seen a 700% increase in positive influenza tests, both strain A and B, over the past month, in addition to an increase of approximately 20% in respiratory complaints. Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth held a press conference earlier this month describing an overwhelmed emergency department. The hospital activated an internal disaster code that triggers off-duty and out-of-department clinicians to respond to the ER for patient care as wait times shot up to 10 hours.

