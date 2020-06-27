Volunteers and residents alike put blood, sweat and tears into some manual labor at a mobile home community in southeastern Denton Saturday morning — quite literally, because some had scrapes from tree branches and took breathers from working under hot and humid conditions.
Green Tree Estates was alive Saturday morning with the sounds of trucks rolling through the dirt road and power saws roaring as people cut down tree limbs from just beyond Willow Lane to Hilltop Lane. People were up and about at 8 a.m. to clear a path for a plumber to dig a trench soon at Green Tree Estates, a largely Spanish-speaking community that’s been receiving water from the city of Denton through an emergency declaration after the water well owner ceased operation in November 2019.
By noon Saturday, all the greenery that needed to be cut was down and trucks drove off with branches. Dozens of volunteers that filtered in and out throughout the morning donned hats and work gloves and used power saws, machetes, hedge shears and rakes to get through the trees and brush. Some wore masks, organizers had more masks on deck to hand out to anyone who needed one, and some tried to practice social distancing.
“We’ve very grateful for the volunteers that helped us,” resident Ednna Guajardo said in Spanish. “We couldn’t have done all of this without them.”
Sixty volunteers and 12 residents worked to clear everything away Saturday, Lilyan Prado-Carrillo said. Prado-Carrillo is the president of the Denton chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens. The amount of branches and brush cleared took six trailers to move out.
A few residents have paid the $6,938 fee for a meter and tap to start connecting to the city’s water supply soon and even extra for necessary repairs. A fundraiser that’s raised $41,000 as of Saturday afternoon will go toward plumbing fees and plumbing work will start in July — just in time before the city stops providing water to residents on July 31 when the local emergency declaration expires.
The residents’ kids helped by passing out water to the adults earlier in the day before going inside and playing “Lotería,” a game of chance popular in Mexican culture that’s similar to bingo.
Members of Denton Puente, a coalition of local organizations geared toward helping Latinos, coordinated a volunteer effort for Saturday to clear away greenery to give a plumber space to dig a trench for plumbing work.
Anjelica Fraga, a local activist, said about 50 people signed up throughout the week to volunteer. She said she closed the sign-up sheet Friday but still had messages coming in from people who wanted to help.
“We have people from Little Guys Movers, Yardtenders which is John Williams, but then also we’ve just got people in the community who have been following this for a long time,” Fraga said. “For a long time, all they could do was email… or donate if they could. Now we have a way for them to physically come.”
Fraga said Saturday’s volunteer effort was also a way to introduce more Denton community members to the Green Tree residents and show them their home.
When the 8 to 10 a.m. shift ended, Fraga had volunteers and residents raise their hands and it showed them just how many non-residents came out to help, Prado-Carrillo said.
“I think that’s really cool just to see how everybody’s working side by side,” Prado-Carrillo said. “I think it’s important for the residents to see [volunteers] aren’t doing the work for them, they’re doing it with us.”
Kit Shattuck, a volunteer, said it’s about time that Green Tree residents get potable water, but mentioned that Flint, Michigan, residents still don’t have clean water.
“Part of me is like, it’s amazing that this was all able to happen so relatively quickly and part of me is like, what a shitty world we live in that it took this long for this tiny community and it’s still going on for places like Flint,” Shattuck said.
Kristian Hernandez, another volunteer, said it was amazing to see so many people come together to help.
“As a supporter, I think it’s really great to see the organizers and the homeowners be able to come together equally,” Hernandez said. “It’s not charity, it’s solidarity.”