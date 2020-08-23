A few Denton residents called into Thursday’s use-of-force ad hoc committee meeting to express support for law enforcement and denounced defunding the police.
During the committee’s second public comment session Thursday evening, one caller wanted to know what accountability there is for non-Denton agencies that make traffic stops in the city, but a majority of callers denounced the idea of defunding the police.
“I definitely would be against extremist measures like defunding the police,” Denton resident Wayne Campbell said in the virtual meeting. “I don’t think that would help at all. ... Instead, we should not only fund the police but fund social services, fund education, fully fund all the things that really make citizens’ lives better.”
Although Denton City Council member Deb Armintor said during the police department’s budget presentation that she doesn’t want to see its budget increase, there’s been no indication from the council that the budget would decrease.
Rather than decreasing funds for Denton police, some callers said the department needs more funding for training. The department did request $1.6 million increase for next year’s budget, but about $1.4 million of that increase is going toward personnel.
Lilyan Prado-Carrillo, a member of the committee representing the Denton Latino community, asked one caller if he knew what defunding the police actually means.
“It’s not taking away everything,” Prado-Carrillo said. “It’s not dismantling the police department, it’s not taking away enormous amounts of money — it’s just reallocating some of those to maybe other places where this isn’t enough funding that would maybe decrease their workload.”
Denton resident Chris Avant, better known as rapper AV the Great, told the Denton Record-Chronicle in June that defunding the police means investing in the community and connecting people to mental health resources because officers are often called out on mental health-related calls.
The committee will start discussing all of the information they’ve learned regarding the Denton Police Department’s policies and training when members next meet in September. Some said they want to meet in person to be able to go back and forth more easily, but others expressed concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic because they’re in more vulnerable groups.
Members are set to meet at least two more times to discuss before they write their report to present to the City Council with recommendations for changes to the police department.