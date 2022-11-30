Trump and Jeffress
Buy Now

First Baptist Church's Robert Jeffress speaks on behalf of Donald J. Trump during a rally at the Fort Worth Convention Center in 2019. Jeffress says he will not endorse a presidential candidate before the Republican party nomination because the party is headed for a "civil war."

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

Prominent Dallas evangelical leader Rev. Robert Jeffress, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, said he will hold off on endorsing the former president before the Republican party nomination.

Jeffress, pastor of Dallas’ First Baptist Church, called Trump “a great friend” and “our greatest president since Ronald Reagan” but he said he wants to stay out of Republican infighting during what he predicts will be a combative primary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you