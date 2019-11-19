Dwayne Stovall, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, will meet with voters twice on Wednesday in Denton.
Stovall is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Austin.
According to his statement of candidacy filed with the Federal Election Commission, Stovall is a resident of Cleveland, located about 50 miles northeast of Houston.
Stovall, described as a "constitutional [Republican] with Jeffersonian Principals" in a press release, will be at Jupiter House Coffee from 2 to 4 p.m. Then, later that day, at 6:30 p.m. he'll be on the University of North Texas campus at 1121 Union Circle in Wooten Hall for a Thanksgiving Social Potluck hosted by North Texas College Republicans.
Stovall is one of two Republicans running to unseat Cornyn. Eleven Democrats and two Libertarians have also filed for candidacy, according to the FEC.
Stovall will look to win the nomination in the March primaries ahead of the general election in November 2020.