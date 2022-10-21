When longtime Justice of the Peace Joe Holland decided to retire, he left the bench open for a busy Denton County court.
Justice of the peace courts are busy places, with the presiding judge deciding some criminal cases as well as hearing civil claims. Justices don’t have to be attorneys or have courtroom experience to do the work.
Republican attorney Alan Wheeler made his bid, going up against Democrat Olivia Jeffers, who has been a litigation consultant for more than 20 years. Wheeler has his own practice, which will be led by his wife, also an attorney, if he is elected. Jeffers’ work as a litigation consultant slowed when court proceedings were halted during the pandemic, so she worked as a substitute teacher until the courts reopened.
Both candidates said they intend to create a court that serves the people who come before the bench first.
Justices of the peace see a lot of people in their courtrooms, deciding on misdemeanors, civil disputes, truancy cases, evictions and small claims up to $20,000. Justices don’t have to be lawyers, but when residents in Precinct 1 go to the polls, they’ll have a choice between a longtime Denton County attorney and a longtime Denton resident who works as a litigation consultant.
The general election will be Nov. 8. To find your early voting and election day polling places, visit the Denton County Elections Administration online.
Alan Wheeler
Party: Republican
Age: 41
Hometown: Arkansas
Education: undergraduate degree in finance from Ouachita Baptist University; law degree from William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock
Family: Wife, Erica; son, Weston; daughter, Tierney
Campaign website: www.wheelerforjp.com
Why did you choose to run for office?
A big thing for me with this position is that I have a considerable amount of experience. In practicing here, I’ve practiced, I shouldn’t say, exclusively — I do take a random case in Dallas County or Tarrant County. But I’ve been a prosecutor in the Denton County DA’s office before opening my practice. I’ve been in private practice now for 10 years.
If elected, what are your top priorities for this office?
So the justice of the peace courts are the peoples court, right? I mean, most of the time, people are pro se, they’re representing themselves. And so I think it’s really important to, one, make sure that the court is accessible, meaning that it’s a welcoming environment as you can when you’ve got to go to court. I mean, when you’ve got to go to court, it’s laced with tension and what have. But with justice of the peace courts, generally we’re dealing with, on the criminal side, just traffic tickets and stuff like that. And then you’re also working with up to $20,000 (in small claims) — suing people or entities. And of course, evictions. Those are the really the main things that the courts do. And while I’ve been an attorney for 13 years, and I’m intimately familiar with the rules of evidence and the code of criminal procedure and code of civil procedure. A lot of people that come in are not going to be as familiar, so I want to make sure that one the court is run legally and correctly but also allows people the grace that is needed when they are representing themselves.
How will your experience benefit the people who come before the court?
They will know that, whether it’s an eviction process or civil trial or a criminal trial — or whatever the case is — it will be run legally. I have got over 150 jury trials under my belt at this point, both as a prosecutor and a defense attorney. So I know what it’s like to be in those situations. And being able to rely on the wall will be followed. The rules of evidence will be applied and know that the outcome, whatever it is, will be one that proper procedure and law have been followed during that trial or during the hearing.
Are there any specific reforms or changes that you hope to bring to the this particular court?
One of the biggest things as an attorney, and this will benefit other attorneys, but I want to make sure that we’re allowed to e-file. I will be allowing e-files, which the courts do not do right now. Obviously, it’s up to that individual judge how they handle that, but I will be allowing e-filing. This isn’t really a reform, but one of the things I think is important is to make sure that we’re getting out notices. I’ve heard from some attorneys — and citizens as well — that some of the JP courts — I’m not saying it’s Precinct 1 in particular — but that notifications are not always sent out timely or properly. Let’s make sure that people know when their court dates are, make sure, again, that they have access to the court.
Olivia Jeffers
Party: Democrat
Age: 46
Hometown: Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Design & Psychology from Texas Woman’s University
Family: Sons, Connor Reid, 20, and Cameron William, 18
Campaign website: www.jeffersforjp1.com
Why did you choose to run for office?
You know, there’s a lot of reasons behind it, but truly, I was given a second chance at life — if people want to ask me about it, they can ask me about it. And after I realized that I was given a second chance, I also realized that it was my opportunity to give back and whatever that came to be. It was time for me to give back to my community. Lo and behold, a friend of mine asked me if I would run, and I said, yeah, sure. I will.
If elected, what are your top priorities for this office?
The justice of the peace was actually created for a layperson to guide their constituents — or somebody who was not in the political arena — and give them support so they can relate more to the people that were coming before them. We are given the choice to help people in the court. Like maybe we don’t need to assign them such a large ticket, we can do some community service. My goal is not to compound issues that are already prevalent. Look at our landlord issues here. We have slumlords, but we also have some really bad tenants. With the universities in town, there are opportunities for people to not be treated the way they should, both with landlords and tenants.
My wish, and my hope, is that I can listen to anyone who walks into my courtroom, look at the circumstances that surround that issue, and the laws that can apply, and go from there and see whatever we can do to safely and economically find the best outcomes.
How will your experience benefit the people who come before the court?
I’m a litigation consultant of 20 years. And when COVID hit, the courts really shut down. You know, my job was, like, you’ve got nothing. I just became a substitute teacher, and it really allowed me to have a better idea of what even our teachers go through. And being a substitute, if you have to go to court at 10 a.m., if you only wanted to take a half day, that half-day ends at 11 a.m. You would have to take an entire day off, if you’re a teacher, depending on what time you were asked to be at that courthouse. So it really affects a lot more people than we realize.
Are there any specific reforms or changes that you hope to bring to the this particular court?
One of my main goals is to actually provide night court.
That’s something that we have campaigned on, and it’s something that I really feel that the constituents want. I’m not asking the sheriff’s department, who is in charge of bailiffs, to work extra hours. My idea is to let them off at noon on Friday, then we we stay late on Monday. Or we stay late on Thursday, and they don’t have to come in until noon on Friday. It makes sense. And there’s a lot of people that truly — and this goes back to the findings and the compounding of economic hardship — just can’t get off work. It’s not that they’re trying to skip out, or trying to not do what they’re asked to do, but it’s just not possible economically. And honestly, somebody might say, well, they’re gonna have to pay a huge fine and so why wouldn’t they miss a couple hours of work. But for some people, that’s just not something they can do easily.
And so we can provide night court on a weekly basis or bi-weekly basis. I think it can really help some of those people here.
I’m not going lie, (Denton County Sheriff) Tracy Murphree does not agree with that. He thinks that’s a waste of his employees’ time. I disagree. I think that if you really ask people — and I have talked to police officers. I’ve talked to different sheriff’s officers — and they would welcome the change. They would welcome being off at noon on Friday and being with family on Monday night. So it’s not something that I think I should get a lot of pushback.