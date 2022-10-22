A multiple felon with more than 20 arrests in Denton was jailed again, this time on suspicion of breaking into Denton City Hall and causing extensive damage to the City Manager’s Office.

Officers located both urine and fecal matter inside the office, in addition to various broken electronics, shattered glass, an overturned and destroyed desk, damaged walls, and shattered sentimental personal items, among other damages, according to a Denton Police Department press release.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

