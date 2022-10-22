A multiple felon with more than 20 arrests in Denton was jailed again, this time on suspicion of breaking into Denton City Hall and causing extensive damage to the City Manager’s Office.
Officers located both urine and fecal matter inside the office, in addition to various broken electronics, shattered glass, an overturned and destroyed desk, damaged walls, and shattered sentimental personal items, among other damages, according to a Denton Police Department press release.
At about 10:07 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress call at City Hall.
According to the report, a city employee reported that a shirtless man, later identified as 48-year-old David Moises Lopez, had kicked a glass entry door to City Hall numerous times before gaining entry to the facility.
The employee further reported that Lopez entered the City Manager’s Office suite once inside and began causing a loud disturbance. The employee did not know whether the suspect had any weapons on his person.
Officers arrived on the scene and entered the building, where they immediately observed items being thrown into a suite hallway.
The report states that officers could also hear crashing and banging noises consistent with items being damaged or destroyed in the suite. Officers kept their distance and called out for the man to come out, but he did not make himself visible to officers.
According to the report, Lopez instead barricaded himself inside the offices and refused to respond to officers’ repeated attempts to speak with him.
After approximately an hour, the Little Elm and Hickory Creek police departments arrived on the scene with their search K-9s to assist in locating the suspect inside the building, according to the report. Lopez was found and taken into custody.
Once the suspect was detained, officers assessed the damages to the suite. In the police report, the primary officer described the City Manager’s Office as suffering “total destruction.”
Although the City Manager’s Office sustained the most severe damages, several other offices were impacted as well. According to the report, the physical damages to the offices are estimated to be around $10,000 in losses.
After assessing the damages, Lopez was arrested for criminal mischief with a loss greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. According to the report, he was also charged with criminal trespass for entering or remaining in a building after its closure without consent.
The report also states that Lopez had already criminally trespassed that location in October 2020.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Lopez did not appear to be in crisis but did appear to be heavily intoxicated.
Beckwith said that if a suspect has a mental health issue and is taken into custody, officers will provide them with mental health assistance if needed. Beckwith said it is noted in the jail paperwork that Lopez was intoxicated upon going in.
Beckwith said police used no force during the arrest.
Lopez has been jailed in Denton County at least 21 times since 1999, according to county records.
He was convicted of felony drug possession in 2017 and felony theft in 2019, and was sentenced to less than three months in the county jail for each offense, according to records.
Since 1994, Lopez has been convicted of, or pleaded guilty or no contest to, misdemeanor-level offenses related to terroristic threat, marijuana possession, theft, assault and trespassing in Denton County.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
