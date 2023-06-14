Blotter

A couple allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s, according to a Tuesday report from the Denton Police Department.

The loss investigator for the store, located at 1255 S. Loop 288, told officers Tuesday afternoon that the couple had stolen $1,600 worth of items that day. According to the loss investigator, the woman admitted to the organized thefts, which appeared to have been going on for several months.

