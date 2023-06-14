A couple allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s, according to a Tuesday report from the Denton Police Department.
The loss investigator for the store, located at 1255 S. Loop 288, told officers Tuesday afternoon that the couple had stolen $1,600 worth of items that day. According to the loss investigator, the woman admitted to the organized thefts, which appeared to have been going on for several months.
Surveillance footage captured several of the thefts on camera, and the incidents are under investigation.
Other reports
3100 block of West University Drive — A man who was arrested on warrants Tuesday was also charged with fraud after police discovered multiple credit and debit cards belonging to other people in his wallet.
Officers made contact with the 38-year-old man after a store manager called about three people outside a convenience store who the manager believed had previously been issued trespass notices. The suspect had three active warrants — one out of Dallas County and two from Mesquite — and was placed under arrest, according to the incident report. During the jail booking process, officers found a counterfeit $100 bill along with a driver’s license, checking and savings account information for another person and debit and/or credit cards belonging to four other people.
The suspect said he did not know how the cards and checking information got in his wallet but admitted that the bill was counterfeit, according to police reports. Police also found syringes and drug residue in his backpack. He was charged with fraud and transferred to the Denton County Jail without incident.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A PlayStation 5 and other electronics were stolen from an unlocked apartment Monday, a man told police.
The man said he’d left for about an hour on Monday afternoon without locking his door at 19Twenty Apartments and came home to discover several items missing. The total value of the missing items, which included the PlayStation 5, a sound tower and a wireless light show, was over $2,800. The incident is under investigation.
4100 block of Mesa Drive — A Comfort Inn employee said he was on break when he was assaulted by a man he did not know.
Officers spoke with the employee around 3:24 a.m., who told police he was outside smoking and greeted a man who had walked around the corner of the building. The man then punched the employee on the left side of his head, causing him to fall down and cut his hand on a trash can he attempted to grab to brace his fall. The employee told officers his ears were still ringing when they arrived.
The incident was captured on surveillance footage and is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.