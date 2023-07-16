Blotter
DRC

Officers found a 26-year-old in possession of a knife, methamphetamine, two stolen credit cards and a stolen driver’s license after he was detained on suspicion of causing a disturbance at a restaurant, according to police.

At about 6:54 p.m. Saturday, Denton police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East McKinney Street for a report of a disturbance. A restaurant employee told officers there was a man on top of the restaurant’s roof.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

