Officers found a 26-year-old in possession of a knife, methamphetamine, two stolen credit cards and a stolen driver’s license after he was detained on suspicion of causing a disturbance at a restaurant, according to police.
At about 6:54 p.m. Saturday, Denton police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East McKinney Street for a report of a disturbance. A restaurant employee told officers there was a man on top of the restaurant’s roof.
When officers arrived, the man was no longer on top of the roof but was in the restaurant area, according to a police report. The man climbed over the back fence, entered the restaurant’s kitchen area and left when employees asked him to leave, the report states.
Subsequently, a customer reportedly saw the man outside the front door of the restaurant smoking and told the manager about it. The manager told the man to leave the property again, according to the report. Then another customer reportedly told the manager that a man was on top of the restaurant and refused to come down.
The report says officers saw a knife in the man’s back pocket while detaining him. Officers removed the knife and also found a needle inside his pocket, the report states. Officers then reportedly removed his hat, and a clear baggie containing a white crystalline substance fell on the ground. The man told officers that the bag contained methamphetamine, according to the report.
Officers searched the man’s wallet and reportedly found two stolen credit cards and a stolen driver’s license. According to the report, one victim said their driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle in June. The credit cards were stolen from two other victims. Officers were able to reach all the theft victims, all of whom said they wanted to pursue charges, the report states.
The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, two counts of fraudulent use/possession of a credit card or debit card, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
The report also says the man had a warrant for his arrest from Lewisville.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A woman hit her husband in the chest before getting detained for theft, according to a police report.
At about 5:31 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the area for a theft call. Employees detained a 53-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man. The employees say they recognized the couple since they had previous criminal trespasses at the location.
Officers spoke with the married suspects, and neither said they stole items, according to the report.
Officers reportedly reviewed surveillance footage and saw the man did not pay for an item valued at about $49 at the self-checkout counter. He placed the stolen item in a concealed bag filled with paid items, according to the report. Officers confirmed they both had a previous criminal trespass from the location.
The report says the woman struck her husband in the chest with her left hand, whereupon officers handcuffed her. The man fell from where he was standing and appeared to faint as they placed him in handcuffs, according to the report.
Medics arrived, but the man reportedly did not want to go to the hospital or be examined by medics.
At the jail, the man was asked whether he felt pain or was offended by his wife hitting him, and he said he wasn’t, according to the report.
Both were arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal trespassing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made 6 arrests.
