Andy Hopper, co-founder of the Wise County Conservatives, announced he would challenge state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, for his House District 64 seat.  

Stucky was first elected to District 64 in 2016. If reelected next year, he would begin his fourth term. 

He won reelection in 2020 with 55% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Angela Brewer's 45%.

Under Texas' redistricting maps authorized Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott, District 64 will drastically change shape. The district is slotted to expand west to include all of Wise County. 

The district would contract on its eastern side to lose the Lake Cities communities southeast of Denton.

Hopper, in his announcement of candidacy posted to Twitter this past week, describes himself as a "Texas First conservative Republican."

— Staff report

 

