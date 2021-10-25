Rep. Stucky draws a Republican challenger Staff report Marshall Reid Author email Oct 25, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Andy Hopper, co-founder of the Wise County Conservatives, announced he would challenge state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, for his House District 64 seat. Stucky was first elected to District 64 in 2016. If reelected next year, he would begin his fourth term. He won reelection in 2020 with 55% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Angela Brewer's 45%.Under Texas' redistricting maps authorized Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott, District 64 will drastically change shape. The district is slotted to expand west to include all of Wise County. The district would contract on its eastern side to lose the Lake Cities communities southeast of Denton.Hopper, in his announcement of candidacy posted to Twitter this past week, describes himself as a "Texas First conservative Republican."— Staff report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marshall Reid Author email Follow Marshall Reid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Corinth, Lake Dallas agree to immediate end to police department merger study Vote for the Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week What We Learned: UNT keeps fighting in tough season that will continue at Rice Notebook: Robinson leading UNT volleyball team's late-season charge Three people took three iPhones from Walmart using screwdriver, police say Rep. Stucky draws a Republican challenger Briefly UNT DCPH confirms another 271 locals infected with coronavirus