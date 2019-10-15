As part of the Book-in-Common program at Texas Woman's University, two relatives of Henrietta Lacks will speak and sign books Thursday.
Lacks, an African-American farmer whose cells were taken for medical research in 1951 without her knowledge, is the subject of the book The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The book was turned into a movie in 2017.
Lacks' granddaughter, Jeri Lacks Whye, and grandson, David Lacks Jr., will speak at the event about their work overseeing genome research. They will both be available after for a book-signing.
The event is set for 5 p.m. in room 101 of the Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building.