Regional transportation planners are seeking public input on the agency's use of federal transit funds next year.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments will host the public meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday in Arlington. Projects proposed by the Denton County Transportation Authority will be among those presented. (Dallas Area Rapid Transit will hold a separate meeting for its federally funded projects.)
The meeting will be held in the NCTCOG's Transportation Council Room, 616 Six Flags Drive, Arlington.
For more information, visit nctcog.org.
Individuals unable to attend the meeting can view project materials and provide comment here.