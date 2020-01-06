During its regular meeting Thursday, the Regional Transportation Council is expected to finalize its rules for hearing public comment under a new state law requiring the procedure.
House Bill 2840 requires public entities to hear public comments as part of its agenda. The council has been developing the rules and is expected to make the draft rules themselves available for public review and comment.
The council oversees the regional allocation of transportation funding, including money for highways, transit and other transportation projects.
More information can be found on the agenda at nctcog.org.