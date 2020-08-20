Prices at the pump remained largely stable this week for most of Texas, with AAA on Thursday reporting no change in the average statewide gas price of $1.87. Denton drivers, however, continue to see a steady uptick when filling up.
The Texas average price is 47 cents lower than during this time last year, while the U.S. average gas price inched up a penny on the week to $2.18 a gallon — 43 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.78 per gallon.
Across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, prices were largely stable, with no change this week in the average price of $1.89 a gallon in Dallas and a 1-cent increase to $1.90 a gallon in Fort Worth-Arlington.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.70 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 13 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Today, there are five metropolitan areas in Texas that make the top 10 cheapest gas price averages of all U.S. cities surveyed by AAA. According to Gasprices.AAA.com, Amarillo has the third-lowest gas price average of any metro in the country, Lubbock has the fifth, Tyler comes in at eighth, followed by San Antonio in ninth and Sherman-Denison 10th. Of the top 51 U.S. metropolitan areas with the lowest gas prices, Texas cities claim nearly a third of that list, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fifth lowest in the country, according to AAA gas price data. Mississippi again has the lowest average price, at $1.84 a gallon.