Gas prices continued to rise this week, but with an uptick less pronounced as AAA on Thursday reported a 2-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $1.82 a gallon.
That price is now 56 cents lower than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price jumped 3 cents on the week, to $2.11 a gallon — 57 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.94, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.71 per gallon.
Pump prices across the Dallas-Fort Worth region were largely static on the week, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded inching up a penny in Dallas, to $1.84, while the price in Fort Worth-Arlington remained unchanged at $1.82 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday posted the lowest available price as $1.69 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is unchanged from the lowest reported price last week.
Drivers are paying more at the pump as the volume of gasoline consumption around the country continues to rise, AAA reported. However, market analysts do not expect prices to spike to typical summer levels. That’s because demand won’t likely be sufficient enough to drive down stock levels.
This week, four Texas cities made the top 10 list for U.S. metro areas with the lowest gas price averages, AAA noted. Those Texas cities with the lowest averages in the country include Sherman-Denison (first), Amarillo (second), Lubbock (fourth), Tyler (ninth).
Regionally, gasoline stocks built by only 100,000 barrels, to 91.7 million barrels. Refinery utilization rates were reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at nearly 78%, a slight 2% increase from the week prior. The minimal increases in stocks and refinery rates would typically mean smaller increases at the pump, especially with a utilization rate that is at its highest point in two months. Drivers could expect to see prices increase at a slower rate in the week ahead given these latest spikes.