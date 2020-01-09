Serve Denton Center announced this week that Refuge for Women has joined 14 other nonprofit partners by moving into an administrative office at the center, located at 306 N. Loop 288.
Refuge for Women is a local nonprofit associated with a ten-year-old, faith-based, nationwide nonprofit that assists victims of sex trafficking. Previously, Refuge for Women’s administrative office was located at the victim safehouse, which is in an undisclosed location.
The center provides affordable office space to Serve Denton partners, which helps the nonprofits save on administrative costs and put more resources into direct services. In addition, having multiple social service groups in one place makes it easier for people to find the help they need.
For more information about Refuge for Women, visit rfwntx.org. For more information about Serve Denton, email Carlie Kuban at ckuban@servedenton.org or visit servedenton.org.