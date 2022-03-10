For the first time ever, in response to growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war and the U.S. ban on Russian fuel imports, the average gas price in Texas has hit $4 a gallon — a whopping 62-cent spike from the week prior.
That price is now $1.45 more per gallon than during this time last year, AAA reported on Thursday. At the same time, the U.S. average price jumped 59 cents on the week, to $4.32 a gallon — 59 cents more than during the second week of March 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.19 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.74 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases that largely mirrored the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas soaring 60 cents to $4.07 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington jumped 61 cents, also to $4.07 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.89, found at the Valero station off of East McKinney and South Mayhill. That price is 61 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week and $1.04 more than the lowest-available price at the beginning of the year.
The statewide gas price average recently jumped to a level never seen before in the Lone Star State due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, AAA noted. Market analysts attribute the sudden spike to uncertainty in the global oil market as to how big of an impact the loss of Russian crude will have. The cost of crude oil is around 50-60% of what drivers pay at the pump — and those barrels of oil reached highs not seen since 2008. Volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy.
“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, breaking records that set in 2008 across the state,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a news release. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”
Drivers in Texas are now paying the 14th-lowest gas price average of any state across the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.69 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.