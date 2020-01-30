Gas prices continue to tumble across the nation and state, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 6-cent decline for the week in the statewide average price, to $2.16 a gallon.
That price is now 18 cents more per gallon than during this time in 2019. The U.S. average price for the week dipped 5 cents a gallon to $2.49 — 23 cents more than last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.41, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.02 per gallon.
Closer to home, the drop-off in prices was more pronounced across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with drivers in Dallas seeing a 9-cent drop in the average price, to $2.11, while Fort Worth-Arlington drivers also saw a 9-cent dip, to $2.10 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.86 a gallon, found at both the Buc-ee’s station off southbound Interstate 35E and Brinker Road, and the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 8 cents less than the lowest-available price last week.
All cities surveyed by AAA Texas have fuel price averages below the national average. Gas prices have continued to drop over the past week as gasoline stocks grew again, measuring at 260 million barrels, nationally — the highest stock level ever recorded by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) since it began recording the data in 1990.
Regionally, supplies saw a third week of stock builds, AAA reported. EIA data reports the South and Southeast region saw a build of 1 million barrels, measuring total stocks at 95.3 million barrels. That is the highest regional stock level on record since the EIA began keeping track.
The recent stock builds likely will drive gas prices cheaper for motorists across the region amid lower winter gas demand.