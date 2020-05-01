The Denton Record-Chronicle staff won 23 awards, including six first-place awards and the Star Reporter of the Year, in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors’ annual journalism contest.
The awards were announced online throughout the week.
Competing in Class A, for newspapers with circulation less than 10,000, the staff was named second overall newsroom in the division and took third place in the Newspaper of the Year competition.
In the headliner awards, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe was named Star Reporter of the Year, and she placed second for star investigative report of the year for her work on how Denton State Supported Living Center resident Kevin Lewis walked off campus and was later found dead.
As well, Brett Vito came in second place for the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year award, and Executive Editor Sean McCrory also came in second place for Star Opinion Writer of the Year. McCrory also placed third for editorial writing.
Heinkel-Wolfe and reporter Zaira Perez’s coverage of the ongoing water crisis at Green Tree Estates, including our translations into Spanish language for the community, won first place for team effort. Heinkel-Wolfe also earned an honorable mention in the community service category for her coverage of the Denton County Remembrance Project.
The Record-Chronicle also swept the Freedom of Information category, looking at the best uses of the Freedom of Information Act. Heinkel-Wolfe placed first for her story on the history of water problems at Green Tree, former reporter Dalton LaFerney placed second, and reporter Marshall Reid placed third.
Additionally, Heinkel-Wolfe placed first in feature series for her series looking at the five-year anniversary of Denton’s vote to ban fracking in city limits. She and Reid also won third place in deadline writing for storm coverage, and he took home second place in business reporting for profiling the last day at IHOP’s old Denton location.
Staff photographer Jeff Woo won first place in news and feature photography, and came in third for sports photography.
Sportswriter Reece Waddell won second place for sports column writing and second place for sports features for a story profiling Keith Ivy, head football coach at Aubrey, who nearly died 10 years ago.
Digital Editor Jenna Duncan earned an honorable mention in short features, and Nightside Editor Mariel Tam-Ray earned an honorable mention in headline writing.
The APME awards are one of the largest annual statewide journalism contests, honoring newspapers and journalists across the state.