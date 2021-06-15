Denton Record-Chronicle journalists won a combined 15 awards for their work during 2020 in honors announced Tuesday afternoon by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
Reporters, editors and photographers were judged against their peers at all newspapers in the state with a circulation under 10,000.
Record-Chronicle photographers claimed the most distinctions.
Al Key and Jeff Woo swept the News Photography category, with Key taking first and Woo taking both second and third.
Key also earned honorable mention in Feature Photography, and the duo jointly earned a second-place finish in Photojournalism.
Veteran sports reporter Brett Vito won first place in Deadline Writing for his coverage of the resignation of former University of North Texas assistant football coach Tate Wallis.
He also earned first place in Feature Series for his coverage of how UNT’s athletics program had been navigating the pandemic, and fellow reporter Marshall Reid won third in the same category for his series that profiled area students and their own struggles amid the pandemic.
High school sports reporter Reece Waddell received second place in Sports Feature.
Public safety reporter Zaira Perez’s coverage of local car crashes and road dangers earned her a second-place finish in Specialty Reporting.
Coordination from Perez, Reid, Cindy Breeding, former reporter Ryan Higgs and then-intern Jasmine Robinson earned the paper second place in Team Effort for their joint coverage of this past summer’s protests for civil rights and police accountability.
A similar team effort involving all current staff writers and a support group of other reporters won the paper third place in Online Live Coverage for their combined work to parse the Nov. 3, 2020, elections.
Jenna Duncan worked as the Record-Chronicle’s business and higher education reporter before transitioning to be the paper’s inaugural digital editor in March 2020. Duncan earned third place in Business Reporting.
Executive Editor Sean McCrory earned honorable mention in General Column Writing for two columns written about the importance of digital journalism and a third about the personal lessons we might take with us through the pandemic.
McCrory also earned honorable mention in Editorial Writing.
The Texas APME awards are one of the largest annual statewide journalism contests, honoring newspapers and journalists across the state. The awards announced Tuesday will be presented in October during the organization’s annual conference in San Angelo.