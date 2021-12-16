Becci Hendrix started her career in the newspaper business in 1980 as an advertising secretary at the Hobbs News-Sun in New Mexico, where she helped lay out the pages. Back then, the process was done by hand.
"I've seen a lot of changes," Hendrix said.
Hendrix was promoted to advertising salesman after about five years. She stayed in that position for another five years before joining the Denton Record-Chronicle in 1990. Since joining the company, she has filled a few roles — from ad sales to co-op manager to digital media specialist. After more than 30 years at the newspaper, she's now stepping into another role.
Hendrix began her tenure as the Record-Chronicle's new advertising sales manager on Dec. 3. The role was previously held by Shawn Reneau, who retired after 48 years with the company. Though Hendrix has long worked alongside Reneau, she said she was a little surprised to be offered the promotion.
"I've seen a lot of people come and go over the years, and I wasn't sure if they were going to hire from outside the company," Hendrix said. "But Bill [Patterson] called me into his office and said Shawn told them I'd be a good person to step into the role. I was a little apprehensive, but I said OK."
For Record-Chronicle publisher Bill Patterson, there was no doubt about the move.
"Becci has worked in our advertising department for over 30 years," Patterson said. "She was a sales representative and our digital lead when we got into that area of business years ago and has continued to lead our digital transition, now a significant part of our business. Becci is connected with the business community, and I look forward to working with her as we continue our digital-first initiatives.”
Hendrix's new role gives her the chance to get back to her sales roots, making connections with business owners and community members. It's something she is looking forward to.
"I'm excited about the ability to just go out and meet new people," Hendrix said. "It's been a few years, and there's a new crop of businesses and people here in Denton. It's getting back into what I was doing before, just in a managerial position."
