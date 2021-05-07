The Denton Record-Chronicle sports staff won four awards, including two top-three finishes, in the Associated Press Sports Editors annual journalism contest.
The awards were announced online throughout the week.
Competing in Category D, representing the smallest 25% of eligible organizations, the staff was awarded second overall in beat writing in the division and third in breaking news.
Brett Vito received second place in beat writing for his coverage of the University of North Texas’ athletic department. Reece Waddell was awarded third place in breaking news for his coverage of Guyer senior Dylan Dorrell’s death following cross country practice last August.
Vito also came in seventh place in game story for his coverage of the North Texas men’s basketball team’s victory in the 2020 Conference USA championship game.
Waddell placed sixth in long feature for his in-depth story on former Argyle High School girls basketball player Rhyle McKinney, who overcame a host of medical issues to win three state championships.
The APSE awards are among the largest and most prestigious national journalism contests, honoring newspapers and journalists from across the country.