Distribution is changing, but the news will still be here.
This coming week will be the first in many where subscribers will receive their printed newspaper in the mail on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.
The move comes near the tail end of a shift toward offering news primarily online for the Denton Record-Chronicle. Those printed editions will come at the same cost as the previous daily subscription, and the papers will come through the U.S. Postal Service. That means they’ll arrive with your regular mail on those days.
Bill Patterson, the paper’s owner and publisher, said it’s no secret that most people are communicating and consuming news digitally. Since print advertisers seem to prefer Wednesdays and weekends already, it seemed natural to opt for delivery of the printed paper midweek and on the weekend.
Executive Editor Sean McCrory said the move is intended to meet people where they’re at.
The paper has for several years been creating a digital replica of the printed paper online called the “e-Edition.” It’s laid out the same as the printed paper, but hyperlinks and other digital-only resources are included. Patterson and McCrory both said readers looking to make the move from paper to screen might be more comfortable reading through the similar e-Edition format rather than the paper’s website landing page.
A printed paper is restricted in size based upon available advertisers and the cost of production. The e-Edition doesn’t have as many of those restrictions, allowing editors to include more news.
“We are no longer bound by the confines of a print newspaper,” McCrory said.
Besides, the e-Edition won’t get soaked in your driveway during a storm.
“That e-Edition is always dry,” McCrory said.
Patterson kept his advice simple for those skeptical about the move: “I say give it a try.”
He has been a longtime print subscriber, and still is, Patterson he made the move to the e-Edition roughly a year and a half ago. People will start to really enjoy what the paper has online if they give it a chance for two or three weeks, Patterson said.