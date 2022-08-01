The Texas Press Association on Friday honored the winners of its 2020-21 Better Newspaper Contest, with the Denton Record-Chronicle winning in seven categories, including two first-place honors.

Competing with all of the state’s non-metro dailies, the Record-Chronicle picked up the top honors for Best Website and News Photography. Awards were handed out at the TPA’s annual conference in San Marcos.

Snow and ice storm
Buy Now

This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: The snow and ice storm blanketed Denton with a white hue that stuck around for days because of the record-breaking cold temperatures as low as minus-6 degrees. This image was shot with a drone Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17, 2021. 

Tags

Recommended for you