This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Two of the Air Force Thunderbirds complete an aerial maneuver during the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show on Saturday, Oct. 17.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: The snow and ice storm blanketed Denton with a white hue that stuck around for days because of the record-breaking cold temperatures as low as minus-6 degrees. This image was shot with a drone Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17, 2021.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Friends Shelly Sims and Marcus Kesseler hold candles as they comfort each other during a vigil to remember suicide victims on Sunday evening, May 23, 2021, at the MHMR Center on Scripture Street. Sims’ husband and Kesseler’s father both took their own lives.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Nurse Inez Miser administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to Denton resident Deborah Dodson on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Denton County Morse Street Facility. Denton County celebrated its 100th COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Urban Rodriguez’s young daughter hands her father a tissue as he breaks down in tears while receiving the Law Enforcement Purple Heart and a regional Officer of the Year award during a ceremony Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Denton Police Department Training Facility.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Two of the Air Force Thunderbirds complete an aerial maneuver during the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show on Saturday, Oct. 17.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Friends Shelly Sims and Marcus Kesseler hold candles as they comfort each other during a vigil to remember suicide victims on Sunday evening, May 23, 2021, at the MHMR Center on Scripture Street. Sims’ husband and Kesseler’s father both took their own lives.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Nurse Inez Miser administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to Denton resident Deborah Dodson on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Denton County Morse Street Facility. Denton County celebrated its 100th COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
This photo was one of five honored with first place in the Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for 2020-21: Urban Rodriguez’s young daughter hands her father a tissue as he breaks down in tears while receiving the Law Enforcement Purple Heart and a regional Officer of the Year award during a ceremony Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Denton Police Department Training Facility.
The Texas Press Association on Friday honored the winners of its 2020-21 Better Newspaper Contest, with the Denton Record-Chronicle winning in seven categories, including two first-place honors.
Competing with all of the state’s non-metro dailies, the Record-Chronicle picked up the top honors for Best Website and News Photography. Awards were handed out at the TPA’s annual conference in San Marcos.
For Best Website, judging was based on “content, ease of use and navigation, page design, advertising, timeliness and consistency.” Of the Record-Chronicle‘s website, the judge said: “Nice, clean layout. Good organization and very readable. In-story surveys are a great idea. Thorough, timely coverage. Great writers (especially Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales). Great self-service features.”
For News Photography, the Record-Chronicle‘s entry consisted of five news photos published between Sept. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, with all five photos considered as a representative sample of the quality of the newspaper’s news photography. Judging was based on “timeliness, composition, quality of cutline, enterprise and innovation.” Of the five photos entered, all shot by staff photographers Al Key and Jeff Woo, the judge said: “Stunning photography. Excellent cutlines. Great work!”
Third place in Sports Photography, for five photos shot by Key and Woo.
Third place in Headline Writing, for three headlines written by Record-Chronicle Nightside Editor Mariel Tam-Ray.
Third place in Community Service, for the staff’s coverage of the February 2021 winter storm.
The Record-Chronicle also won fourth place in the overall Sweepstakes category, based on cumulative results in the Better Newspaper Contest, with top honors going to the Longview News-Journal. Complete results of the contest can be found at bit.ly/3bqTIbl.