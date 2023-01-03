The Denton Record-Chronicle, a Denton Media Company organization, Tuesday announced the departure of its executive editor, Sean McCrory, who recently was hired as the editor in chief of the Orlando Business Journal in Florida. The Record-Chronicle‘s digital editor, Claire Williams, will replace McCrory as the top newsroom supervisor.
McCrory’s last day at the Record-Chronicle will be Jan. 13. He has led the Record-Chronicle newsroom for almost five years, during which the new organization has seen significant progress and growth as it pivoted to better serve its growing digital audience. McCrory started the newsroom down the path toward being a true digital-first news organization, and his leadership helped ensure quality news coverage through the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented.
“Some of my proudest moments as a journalist have occurred in leading our news team in its coverage of the Denton County community,” McCrory said. “I have been blessed to work with some of the smartest, most dedicated community journalists in the business and have deeply enjoyed the connections made with the many readers and sources over the years. I will miss Denton’s unique character and characters but am excited to see the continued growth and evolution of the Record-Chronicle under Claire’s leadership.”
Bill Patterson, publisher and CEO of the Record-Chronicle, thanked McCrory for his leadership and said he looks forward to the news organization’s continued growth under Williams.
“Sean did a tremendous job for Denton Media Company as the executive editor during his nearly five years in Denton,” Patterson said. “He came in at a time of a lot of change in our operations and was key to helping us make the digital transition. On top of that, he did so while dealing with the impact of COVID on our community. He’s helped us with updates with our website and design and has continued to push us forward as we’ve changed our news cycle to emphasize timely updates to our website and utilizing social media to get alerts and updates to our residents. I wish Sean well as he moves to Orlando.”
Williams joined the Record-Chronicle leadership team as digital editor in September and is being promoted to the new position of director of content. She has been a vocal and creative leader in the organization’s planning and embraced the challenges presented by the ever-changing media landscape and community in Denton.
“Claire came to us in a new role of digital editor. In her short time in this position, she has been a leader in our continued efforts to transition our company for the digital future,” Patterson said.
“Denton Media Company has been fortunate to have been selected to be a part of the Google News Initiative North America subscription lab, one of only 12 newspaper companies selected in the U.S. and Canada, and Claire has been very engaged in the newest and latest thinking in connecting with communities, subscribers, readers and growing our audience. I’m excited to have her step into the role of director of content as we push forward and work toward leading our industry in the digital change for the future of community journalism.”
Williams’ experience in digital strategy and passion for local journalism will be crucial as the Denton Record-Chronicle continues to aggressively transition to a more digital- and community-focused format.
Previously, Williams served as managing editor at the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and has worked with the Record-Chronicle editing team behind the scenes over the past four years. She also has experience in brand strategy, advertising and public relations with Dallas-based GoDo Discovery Co. and New York-based DiGennaro Communications.
“The opportunity to not only lead the Denton Record-Chronicle newsroom, but do so in a new position is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to continuing the momentum Sean and Bill have started for us and really finding the most effective way to reach the Denton community with news that matters. Then doing it!
“It will take some experimenting to figure out what works best, but our dedication to providing local, unbiased and valuable coverage will always stay the same.”
Williams received her Master of Journalism degree from the University of North Texas in 2018. She resides in Denton with her husband, Josh; two cats, Queso and Dolly; a dog, Waylon; and the occasional foster animal.
