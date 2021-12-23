Forget a white Christmas, it’s going to be a ho-ho-HOT holiday.
Christmastime temperatures will likely near — or exceed — all-time records, as afternoon highs are expected to climb into the 80s this holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service forecasted a high of 81 degrees in Dallas, and 83 degrees in Fort Worth, on Christmas Eve; the record high for that day, set in 1955, is 88 degrees. The high remains 81 and 83, respectively, on Christmas Day, which will likely beat the previous record of 80 degrees set just five years ago in 2016.
Potentially record-breaking heat is expected for most of the south-central U.S. this Christmas, and forecasters say several cities may be experiencing their warmest December on record.
Houston, Oklahoma City and Little Rock, among others, are all likely to beat long standing record temperatures.
While the warm weather may seem like a relief for those bundled in coats and scarves, it does pose an elevated risk of fires in North Texas, and cedar fever allergies, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The combination of breezy winds, low humidity and recent drought creates perfect conditions for unruly wildfires — if there’s a spark.
The Weather Service advised people to avoid activities that could ignite flames, like deep-frying a holiday ham outside, or blowing a fuse while plugging in that Christmas lawn decor.
The unseasonable weather should not impact holiday travel.
AAA estimates that more than 109 million people will be traveling between Christmas and New Year’s — a 34% bump from last year — and the vast majority of those people are expected to do so by automobile.
For those fleeing North Texas, traffic analytics company INRIX recommends against driving Thursday between noon and 6 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to avoid when the roads will be most congested. Christmas Day should have minimal traffic.
Of those 100-plus million travelers, 6.4 million will travel by plane. Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 have ranked among Dallas Love Field airport’s busiest travel days, based on scheduled seats on commercial airlines.
Travelers should plan to arrive at the airport early, experts say.