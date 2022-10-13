A Fort Worth appellate court has considered Denton City Council member Alison Maguire’s appeal for writ of injunction and motion for emergency injunctive relief in regard to her upcoming recall election.
Additionally, the court issued a tentative opinion that a “serious question concerning the relief requested requires further consideration,” according to the Oct. 12 order.
The order requires the city’s attorney to file a response with the court by 5 p.m. Monday and a reply to the response from Maguire’s attorney Richard Gladden by 5 p.m. Wednesday, though the court could decide the case before Gladden’s reply is filed.
“They would not have issued the order today and used the word ‘serious’ if they weren’t seriously considering some or all of the relief that we’re requesting,” Gladden said.
Gladden said he felt confident that the court will grant the injunctive relief that will either remove the recall election from the ballot; prevent the Denton Election Administrator Frank Phillips from certifying the result of the vote if it is too late to remove it from the ballot; and/or keep council members from certifying the result if someone leaks it until the appellate court can make its decision, which may not happen until early next year.
When reached Thursday, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said, "We are reviewing the order and preparing our response within the time set out by the court."
The reason the injunctive relief is needed, Gladden said, is because if they are allowed to move forward and certify the election results, the District 4 voters who voted for Maguire will be without representation for several months because they didn’t vote for council member Jesse Davis, whom the city claims now represents due to the late 2021 redistricting that happened midway through Maguire’s and Davis’ terms.
“What I think we have here are the residents of Robson Ranch designating fake electors to subvert the democratic process — as Don Duff has expressly admitted in one of the more recent newspaper articles concerning this matter,” Gladden said.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.