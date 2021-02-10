The Chick-fil-A at Rayzor Ranch will be closed for at least another month-and-a-half for a remodel and expansion, franchise owner Matt Pearson said.
The location at 2410 W University Drive is expected to be closed until April for a remodel that will add a double drive-thru and an expanded kitchen.
The kitchen will “be a new style Chick-fil-A is spec’ing in their restaurants,” and the parking lot will also be modified to accommodate the larger drive-thru setup, Pearson said. It will include canopies and fans to make the exterior more inviting for guests and team members.
The restaurant is expected to reopen tentatively by April 1.