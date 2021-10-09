FAR NORTH DENTON COUNTY — When Carlos Araoz envisioned the new Nature Center at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, he hoped not only that it would be a fitting memorial to his late wife, but that it would help serve a vision she held until the end: “If we have a chance to teach children what Texas nature has, maybe it will not be destroyed.”
Araoz, a Sanger resident and former pathologist, was at the state park’s Johnson Branch Unit on Saturday morning for the grand opening of the new center. For his donation, the park formally dedicated the facility to the Araoz family — specifically Eulalia, his wife, who died in 2012.
Araoz said he didn’t start out with a knack for nature. He was a “city boy who couldn’t tell a sparrow from an eagle” until Eulalia instilled it in him through her own love of the outdoors. She had knowledge in areas including botany and geology, but he said her biggest interest was in birds. A member of the Arkansas Audubon Society, she made regular contributions to conservation efforts and recorded hundreds of species through her own bird-watching.
The two married in 1964, living in Chicago, New York, Little Rock and, eventually, Sanger. By proximity, they took a liking to Ray Roberts Lake.
“I didn’t know what to do to honor her,” Araoz said. “I decided we spent a lot of happy times in the park, so this would be a good memorial.”
The project has been in the works for many years since Eulalia’s passing, and Araoz himself got to cut the ribbon in front of Saturday’s crowd. While the Isle du Bois Unit on the other side of Ray Roberts Lake has a similar facility, the new Nature Center is the first of its kind for the Johnson Branch. Park Superintendent Robbie Merritt said the center is another chance for the park to connect people with nature, a process he said always has to start somewhere.
“Development and growth are good things but I think we need to be conscious of our heritage,” Merritt said of infrastructure expansion. “Everyone has their own background and experiences. We try to meet people where they are.”
The facility itself is indoors, a collection of several exhibits aimed at educating children on the wildlife and history of the lake. Denton resident Kellie Golden, a Ray Roberts regular, said she was already camping for the weekend with her family and decided to show up for the opening.
“It’s a really great facility, not only the wildlife but the history,” Golden said. “It’s great to get kids away from their iPads and outside.”
After years of waiting, Araoz said he’s pleased with the result, and that he hopes it carries an important message.
“It’s excellent, because this is where they bring children from schools,” Araoz said. “If we have a chance to teach children what Texas nature has, maybe it will not be destroyed. Maybe.”