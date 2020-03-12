Storms gathering off the California coast are expected to drop 2-4 inches of rain over Denton County throughout the coming week.
Ted Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the greatest chance for extreme weather will be Thursday night and sometime around Wednesday of next week, when the bulk of the storm is expected to hover over Texas.
He said hail would be a low possibility during those times, with a minuscule chance for a tornado.
The rain is expected to continue throughout the day Friday.
NWS estimates called for an average precipitation chance above 60% every day for roughly a week.
“It’s not going to rain the whole time, but there will be episodes of rain,” Ryan said.
As soil becomes more saturated over the coming days, he said the chances of flooding might be highest sometime around Wednesday.
Over the coming days, Ryan said a low pressure system over the Pacific Ocean will bring moisture and combine with springtime Gulf moisture, “so that’s going to be wrung out over the state over the next seven days.”
He said meteorologists will have a better understanding of what North Texans can expect toward the middle of this coming week as we get closer to that time.