The Denton area could see a mix of snow and rain early Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to near freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A cold front that moved across North Texas on Monday afternoon dropped temperatures into the evening hours, and snow was forecast to mix with light rain well after midnight, creating a potentially hazardous start to Tuesday.
The window for snow is after 3 a.m. until about 9 a.m. Tuesday, NWS meteorologist David Bonnette said Monday afternoon. Less than a half-inch of snow was in the forecast. If any snow sticks, it is expected to be on grassy areas and along elevated surfaces such as rooftops, Bonnette said.
“We’re not expecting any kind of road impacts,” Bonnette said of Tuesday morning. “Just take it slow. Roads should be wet either way.”
The light, steady rain was expected to start in the Denton area Monday evening, Bonnette said.
Temperatures began dropping from the upper 50s midafternoon Monday. Bonnette said the lowest it will get is about 34 degrees early Tuesday morning, reaching the mid-40s by Tuesday afternoon.
“They should stay above freezing,” Bonnette said of temperatures.
Wind gusts of about 25 mph were expected to pick up Tuesday morning as the precipitation leaves the area, leaving behind cloud-covered skies until the sun comes out Tuesday afternoon, Bonnette said.