Two years have passed since U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals was ordered to decommission and clean its defunct manufacturing sites in Denton.
The work was meant to be finished by July 2019, but little progress has been made.
The long-defunct manufacturing plant closed in 2009 and has stored nuclear waste at the site on Shady Oaks Drive. Before USR owned the property, Trace Life Sciences made radioactive isotopes that helped treat cancer and diagnose diseases.
Crews did begin work after the initial ruling to clean up, but more low-level radioactive waste was found, and cleanup was halted in May 2019. At that time, the company cleaning up the site reported to Denton City Council they had cleaned up about half of the waste. Since then, no progress has been reported.
The company was fined $465,000 by a state administrative law judge for failing to meet that deadline. That ruling was upheld earlier this year.
The Department of State Health Services continues to check in on the site. Chris van Deusen, a department spokesperson, said the radioactive waste left behind posed “no risk to the public,” as of July 15.
He wrote by email earlier this month that USR will be sent a letter meant to instruct it how to pay the administrative penalty. The matter will be referred to the Texas attorney general’s office if USR does not comply with the letter, Van Deusen wrote.
He said the state will continue to work with the site’s owner to ensure the abandoned plant is decommissioned.