It was 27 years ago that I first saw the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built over the grotto identified as the birthplace of Jesus. The First Intifada continued in 1991, but the wife of one of my classmates wanted to see it. Happy to be in a Jewish-majority culture, my classmate had no desire to visit a Christian holy site, but he also didn’t want his wife crossing the Green Line alone, so I said I would go with her.
The “Green Line” was, and is, the disputed boundary between Israel and Jordan (1949-1987) and, after that, between Israel and the stateless … what? West Bank? Judea and Samaria? Palestine? Jordan had renounced its own disputed claim to the territory just four years earlier, though it had been under Israel control since 1967, and its status has been fought, argued and haggled over to today.
Anyway, it’s a short bus trip from Jerusalem to the Tomb of Rachel, which marked the armistice line established in 1949. There, we switched from our metro bus to a specially guarded pilgrim bus to enter the area we then neutrally called “The Territories.” We rolled into Bethlehem in the rain. After waiting a bit, we followed a procession of Greek-Orthodox priests and worshippers through the town square. At the far end of the square, the church awaited.
I was quite surprised by the structure. It was, in fact, as much fortress as church. The walls were easily 50 feet high and several feet thick. It had few apertures to the outside, and the door we entered seemed deliberately engineered to put a person at a disadvantage, with a high threshold and a low lintel.
That was deliberate. The church has a long history of being attacked, looted or desecrated since its founding in the 4th century. Successive generations of Bethlehemites had used it as a stronghold against armies, bandits, rivals and rioters. The interior was ornately beautiful, but even that space was divvied up into zones of control by the various sects — Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Copt, Armenian, Syriac — that disputed each other’s claims to the shrine, and had for centuries.
It was sad to see a holy site that was fully prepared to be a battle zone. A decade after our visit, this pattern continued. In 2002, 50 Palestinian militants seized the church, held 200 clergy and laypeople hostage, while the Israeli Defense Force laid siege to it for almost 40 days.
A fortress-church seemed quite exotic at the time, but, alas, not so much anymore.
Violence in sacred spaces, which has never been completely absent from America, has grown and escalated of late. Massacres at Sutherland Springs and Squirrel Hill, and the bombing at Bloomington, have driven home that regardless of faith, your place of worship may be no sanctuary from the violence overwhelming us.
All people of faith need to face this new reality. Our mission is to be open to the world, to be places not just of transcendence but also inclusion. Yet we are now forced to be on guard, to “harden” our churches, synagogues and mosques, to use the sadly apt security parlance. Not just locks, not just cameras, but now it’s shooter protocols, drills, guards and guns.
For Jews, this should not be a theological problem — Judaism holds we live in a world that is, as yet, unredeemed. The fact that our lives in America often border on the promise of messianic times should not deceive us. Yet we deceive ourselves.
But in our own memories we know what peace can look like. We have had a foretaste of a better world from our own past. This degeneration is not inevitable. Moses said to the Israelites at the edge of their promised land: “See, I place before you life and death, blessing and curse … therefore, choose life!”
To reclaim the peace within our sanctuaries, we cannot merely fortify, only entrench. We must reclaim first and foremost the Pax Publicae, peace in the public sphere, beyond our walls. We need to disarm our feuds, demobilize our factions and de-militarize our solutions.
Only then, with peace our foremost goal, can we realize the prophetic promise: “They shall not hurt or destroy in all my holy mountain”