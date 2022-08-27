Hanwha

Hanwha Solutions is looking at sites in Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as several other states, as potential locations for a nearly $2 billion solar panel manufacturing plant. The company’s solar panel division is QCells.

Q Cells, owned by South Korean company Hanwha Solutions, is considering two North Texas locations for a $2 billion solar equipment manufacturing facility.

The company has its eyes on two parcels on either side of Dallas-Fort Worth for the nine gigawatt-per-year facility. Locations in South Carolina and Georgia are also being considered.

