Q&A with Bill Patterson

Why are you selling the Denton Record-Chronicle?
My life’s work and my family’s legacy have been to provide trustworthy and meaningful local journalism for the people of Denton and Denton County. That mission matters today more than ever.
But it’s no secret that times are tough for newspapers, and they’re only getting tougher. Across the country every week, two newspapers out of the roughly 6,300 still in existence go out of business. Since 2005, the nation has lost 25% of its newspapers and is on track to lose 33% by 2025.
Since I purchased the Record-Chronicle back from A.H. Belo in 2018, I’ve been intensely focused on reshaping the company for the future. We have been building a succession plan for years so that Denton will not become just another news desert whenever I decide to retire. We have transformed from being a print-based newspaper company into a relevant, always-on news source that serves its growing community on a variety of digital platforms.
Denton is my home, and the news business is in my blood. It was important to me that the Record-Chronicle be able to serve our community well into the future — with ownership that will fulfill that mission well beyond my years.
Why would you sell the newspaper to a public TV/radio station?
KERA is a premier source of news in Dallas-Fort Worth. The Record-Chronicle is the premier source of news in Denton and Denton County. This partnership makes sense for the greater good of North Texas.
Both newsrooms are committed to covering the news that matters most — and to reaching the widest audience possible. Together, we will serve more people than ever before with impactful content on websites and apps, through television and radio, in emails and through social media.
What matters most is the impact of journalism we will create together, not the platform through which you receive it. KERA’s leadership has worked diligently to expand its audience across TV, radio and digital platforms, and its leaders took notice of our transition from print to digital as well.
KERA also has a long history of commitment to Denton, and 20% of the KERA board are members of the local community. Our company’s decades-long partnership with KERA led to the creation of Channel 2.
Will the Record-Chronicle's local focus change with an out-of-town owner?
I have led this company for decades, even during the years when it was owned by the parent company of The Dallas Morning News, and our commitment to providing unique, local journalism for our unique, local community never wavered.
That won’t change under KERA’s ownership, either. For the foreseeable future, the Record-Chronicle will continue to be independently operated. I will continue to serve as publisher and will lead our daily operations.
Throughout this transition, I have worked to find a partner who would share our commitment to sustaining an independent, local newsroom. KERA’s leadership is committed to combining our local voices to the coverage it already creates and contributing its own expertise to our efforts.
I would not have pursued this arrangement otherwise.
What changes can readers and advertisers expect?
Our audiences and customers can expect to see even more local coverage with more relevance to their daily lives. KERA’s history and knowledge of our communities will only help us bring more context and clarity to the issues that matter in North Texas.
We will still publish breaking news, newsletters and digital print replicas daily, and you will receive even more access to more content around the clock. Our newsrooms will share articles across our combined platforms online, and we also will collaborate on coverage when it makes sense, adding more firepower to our local journalism.
We have no plans to change the size of our investment in our newsroom, and we will be able to deliver even more coverage of our local business and arts communities in more ways, with access to more resources for video and audio stories that put current events in context.
What is the National Trust for Local News, and what role is it playing?
The National Trust for Local News is a nonprofit that works to keep local news in local hands. It has expertise in working with publishers and the communities they serve to create new financing, ownership structures and business models to help community news organizations like the Record-Chronicle thrive and remain deeply grounded in their communities.
I reached out to the Trust after learning of their work, and it is advising KERA and the Record-Chronicle as we make this groundbreaking transition. The Trust feels that what we are doing in North Texas can be a model for communities across America, and we are fortunate to count them as partners in this effort.