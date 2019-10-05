The Texas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Krum High School, 700 Bobcat Blvd. in Krum, to discuss improvements on FM1173 from FM156 to Interstate 35.
Representatives from TxDOT and the project team will be available to answer questions about the 3.6-mile project.
Proposed safety and mobility improvements include:
- Reconstructing and widening the current two-lane rural roadway with shoulders to a six-lane urban roadway with shoulders and raised medians.
- Adding pedestrian and bicycle improvements, including sidewalks in each direction on FM1173 and a 14-foot shared-use outside lane.
- Constructing intersection improvements at I-35 and U.S. Highway 77.
- Constructing an I-35 overpass at Barthold Road/U.S. 77.
The existing right of way width is 80 feet and will increase with the proposed project. The proposed right of way is anticipated to acquire approximately 43 acres to expand the roadway, with five potential displacements, based on this preliminary level of design. A meeting was previously held on the feasibility study in May 2018. This will be the second opportunity for public input on the estimated $44.5 million project.