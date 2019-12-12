Denton County residents are invited to participate in a solemn ceremony that will honor local victims of lynching on Saturday morning in Pilot Point.
The Denton County Community Remembrance Project has organized a soil collection ceremony that will culminate with participants helping prepare the sacred ground for permanent display, volunteers said. The public is invited to the formal ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilot Point First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St.
Volunteers plan to fill three jars commemorating local victims of lynching. One jar is heading to Montgomery, Alabama, where two of Denton County’s lynching victims are honored at the new National Memorial of Peace and Justice. The Denton County soil is destined for display at the memorial’s companion Legacy Museum. The other jars will remain here.
The names of the two victims being honored at the memorial are not known. But newspaper accounts described two men being taken from the Pilot Point jail on Dec. 14, 1922, and presumed lynched. The newspaper also noted that two others disappeared from the jail months prior and were never seen or heard from again.
“We cannot bring justice to the community without the truth,” said Shaun Treat, one of the event organizers. “We are trying to bring some truth.
Treat told fellow organizers this week that the Equal Justice Initiative, creator of the museum and memorial, is sending a delegate to the ceremony to speak and to escort the soil back to Alabama.
Organizers are planning about an hour of prayers, music and brief talks on the themes of justice, peace and healing. Invited speakers include the presidents of the local chapters of the NAACP and the League of United Latin American Citizens along with Pilot Point City Council member Pearlie Mae Simpson and past and present Denton City Council members Linnie McAdams and Gerard Hudspeth.
The event is free and includes light refreshments, but organizers plan to pass the hat to help pay the musicians.
For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.