You might have been exposed to rabies if you played with a litter of puppies near Krum between Nov. 19 and Dec. 7.
The litter was near the intersection of Plainview and Knox roads west of Krum.
Contact Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2909 if you think you might have been exposed. That will allow public health officials to provide treatment before symptoms develop.
DCPH, in a press release sent Thursday afternoon, said it did not believe there is an ongoing risk due to the puppy with rabies.
Two DCPH officials contacted by phone Thursday said they did not know the puppy's name or breed.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson said he did not think the dog owner was conducting a formal breeding businesses, but he did not have other information.
Richardson said it might take weeks, months or even more than a year before humans who contract rabies show symptoms. The disease is fatal in humans by the time symptoms start to show.
"This is really one of these instances where it's a low likelihood [of infection] but a high consequence [for inaction]," Richardson said Thursday afternoon.
Rabies can be passed along by saliva, and it's not necessary for a rabid dog to bite a person to pass along the infection.
DCPH worked with the Denton County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate the rabies infection, and Richardson said he believes his department already interviewed everybody who would have come into contact with the infected puppy.
Richardson said animals suspected of having rabies must be euthanized in order to be tested for the disease because a brain tissue test is required.
The entire litter of puppies had to be euthanized once the first puppy was determined to have had rabies because the entire litter was presumed to be infected, Richardson said.
"We are very, very concerned about any exposures," he explained. "And it's because rabies, if contracted, is almost always fatal in humans."
