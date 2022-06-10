A shooting in Providence Village that struck some property Wednesday night was not a drive-by but a confrontation, an Aubrey police lieutenant said.
At about 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aubrey police responded to a call about shots fired in the 1000 block of Live Oak Drive in Providence Village.
Several residents reported their homes and vehicles were struck with bullets, according to a Facebook post from the Aubrey Police Department. There are no injuries that police are aware of, Lt. David Bruce said.
Bruce said he could not recall for certain how many homes and vehicles were struck at the time the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke to him. Police recovered eight shell casings from the area, he said.
Bruce said there were two individuals who apparently shot at each other in the usually “very quiet” neighborhood. He said the incident was a confrontation that escalated and not a drive-by shooting.
The lieutenant said the confrontation lasted approximately less than two minutes before both individuals fled. Police have identified “a vehicle of interest”, he said.
Witness with more information or security footage of the incident can contact the Aubrey Police Department’s non-emergency number at 940-349-1600.
