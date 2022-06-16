Providence Village HOA clarifies Section 8 fines, while Denton Housing Authority girds for fight

When word spread about the Providence Homeowners Association's attempt to displace 81 families who use Section 8 vouchers in Providence Village, the reaction was swift and vicious, leading the HOA to close its offices over threats they were receiving, according to an email sent to residents.
It's understandable when you look at the breakdown of the 81 families. According to the Denton Housing Authority, 91% are Black and 4% are Hispanic, while 94% have a female head of household, 61% include children, 30% have a disabled head of household, 2% are elderly and one is a veteran.
A snapshot of the reactions to the HOA's decision can be found on social media:
“Not sure how the Fair Housing Act will see this,” a Facebook user wrote in a June 14 comment to the article on the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Facebook page. “But to be honest … HOAs should not be able to dictate who you rent to. It is You who has the liability and the responsibility under the law.”
“I foresee a federal lawsuit,” wrote another. “A more effective rule (which has been on the books for years) is to enforce no drug charges, no extra people not on lease, etc. There are a lot of good people on Section 8 that pay their bills and mind their own business. AND apparently from following police logs, there are a lot of substance abusers and people who violate the law that are NOT on Section 8. I understand that y’all want to maintain integrity in your neighborhood, but there has to be a better way.”
Over on Reddit, one user wrote, “That stretch [of U.S. 380] is mostly upper-middle class running away from diverse areas. Of course, they’re going to get up in arms about Section 8 housing in their own backyard. They can’t afford to live in Frisco, but still want to live in a neighborhood with six approved shades of house paint and one approved shade of resident.”
In an attempt to clarify any misinformation that may be spreading, the Providence HOA Board of Directors sent a message Wednesday to homeowners in Providence Village. They said no fines have been levied on the landlords yet and that the HOA is not displacing any families immediately.
Instead, they will begin fining landlords $300 weekly after 90 days from the date of recordation with Denton County, the directors wrote in Wednesday's message. They said they plan to send a violation notice to the homeowner, who then will have 30 days to kick out the family receiving the Section 8 voucher before the $300 weekly fine begins.
The homeowners association had not responded to multiple requests for comment by Thursday evening. Providence Village Mayor Linda Inman also didn’t respond. The Record-Chronicle contacted all of the Providence Village Town Council members. Only Victoria Mitchell, the deputy mayor pro tem, responded:
“I’m actually at work today and unavailable to speak on this HOA matter at this time,” Mitchell wrote in an email Thursday. She suggested that the newspaper contact the town manager, Brian Roberson, and copied him in the email.
Roberson also didn’t respond, either to the copied email or the Record-Chronicle’s follow-up email.
On the same day the board of directors’ message was released, the Denton Housing Authority released a news release that instructed families who receive Section 8 vouchers in Providence Village “NOT to move and their rights are under the lease agreement with the property owner, not the HOA. Families have also been informed of their rights under Fair Housing, and they may file a complaint with the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.”
Alecia Mackey, a landlord who owns several homes in Providence Village, told the Record-Chronicle in a Thursday morning interview that landlords and renters who use Section 8 housing need to visit hud.gov and file an official complaint of discrimination.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it is federal crime to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, family status or disability. It is also illegal for the HOA or anyone in the community to retaliate against you if you do file a complaint, the federal department points out on its website.
Mackey said she and others are planning to get a federal complaint to cease and desist against the HOA.
“The HOA is sloppy in their regulations,” Mackey said. “They still don’t have it right.”
Many Providence Village homeowners who support the Section 8 housing ban claim those people are to blame for the rise in crime, according to the Record-Chronicle’s June 13 report. The FBI’s 2019 Uniformed Crime Report, the most recent one available, doesn’t even list Providence Village among the other Texas towns and cities with violent crime. The closest community listed is Aubrey, which shares a ZIP code with Providence Village, among other towns, and had seven violent crimes.
There was a shooting in Providence Village on June 8. Aubrey police responded to the shooting on Live Oak Drive and reported that two individuals had gotten into a less-than-two-minute shootout in the regularly quiet neighborhood. The individuals fled, and police said they located a vehicle of interest, the Record-Chronicle reported on June 10.
A Providence Village homeowner who voted in support of giving the HOA authority to remove Section 8 tenants claimed he had witnessed some criminal activity in the neighborhood "perpetuated by members of Section 8 households." He said he was nearly a victim of the shootout that occurred on June 8. He also asked not to be named in the story, saying he had seen the threats HOA board members have received.
"During this altercation, over a dozen rounds of gunfire were exchanged between the two parties, several of which struck a neighboring house where a family with two children were home," he wrote in a Thursday afternoon email. "There were literally bullet holes in their child’s bedroom wall."
He alleged that aside from the Section 8-related crime, there is also what he called "an investor problem" in the community. He pointed out that dozens of properties are poorly maintained, which he claimed diminished "a serious curb appeal for our wonderful community in which I personally take pride in."
"Lastly, I have worked extremely hard for a very long time so that my family could afford the opportunity to purchase our beautiful home in a wonderful community such as Providence Village, with all of the luxuries and amenities that our HOA have provided us, which I may add that I pay a pretty hefty annual price for," the homeowner said.
Another Providence Village homeowner who also requested anonymity claimed it was a select few in the neighborhood who were discussing crime allegedly related to Section 8 housing tenants at the HOA meeting when they voted in early June to give the HOA authority to remove Section 8 housing from the community.
“It wasn’t reflective of the whole neighborhood,” the homeowner said. “It is really the opinion of a select few. … Yes, we see crime increasing, but I never made that connection. There is a good amount of crime outside of the neighborhood. I don’t believe race is indicative of crime. This issue became about race instead of homeowners versus corporate landlords. It breaks my heart.”
The homeowner mentioned that she started noticing the crime after a nearby apartment complex opened. But for the majority of people in the neighborhood, she stressed again that it wasn’t about the renters but the corporate landlords.
She claimed that homeowners, some of whom are new homeowners, began having an issue about the numbers of votes each homeowner receives. One person, for example, owns about 23 homes in the neighborhood, which she said meant he could have 23 votes.
“With all the corporations buying all the houses and having 50% of the vote, we needed to have more control over our neighborhood,” she said. “It’s just coincidence that we are trying to reduce the number of corporate landlords, and we can’t help the fact that they have Section 8 houses. We have no control over who they rent to. We don’t care about that.”
According to the Denton Housing Authority's press release Wednesday, 63 property owners in Providence Village accept Section 8 vouchers, and 15 of those owners own more than one property.
When they discussed it at the HOA meeting, the homeowner said she and others were under the impression that the Section 8 tenants would be able to finish their leases and some would be grandfathered into the neighborhood, which she said was why a majority of homeowners approved the amendment.
“When people heard that [Section 8 tenants would be removed before their lease was up], nobody was happy about that,” she said. “Nobody wants to evict people from their homes to hurt people.”
Amber Barger, an attorney who represents several Providence Village homeowners with Section 8 tenants, said that, as far as the Section 8 issue, the HOA simply extended the time to evict people from 30 days to 90 days.
“That is still not going to be acceptable to the homeowners,” Barger said. “The HOA is asking them to violate state and federal law by asking the homeowners to evict them before their lease is up.”
And while Texas does allow landlords to discriminate against low-income people, Barger said the crux of this issue is that the Providence HOA is trying to interfere with private contracts.
“The Section 8 tenants haven’t done anything to warrant it,” she said. “If it isn’t discrimination, then I don’t know what it is.”
Barger sent an initial demand letter to the HOA with what changes needed to be made. She said that if the HOA doesn’t comply, then she plans to seek injunctive relief.
As for the crime issue that may be behind the HOA’s decision to remove them, Barger pointed out that under the Section 8 leases, landlords can evict tenants if there’s criminal activity at the property.
“There is a remedy for that,” she said. “But to oust all Section 8 tenants, it is gross.”