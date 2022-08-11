Providence Village
Providence Village is a master-planned community of about 2,200 homes in east Denton County that was incorporated in 2010.

 Sean McCrory/DRC file photo

Providence Homeowners Association will not enforce its ban on Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher recipients until the Department of Housing and Urban Development completes its investigation into the leasing rule changes passed in June.

Homeowners and tenants filed complaints with HUD alleging the leasing rules violate the Fair Housing Act, which prevents discrimination based on race, color, national origin and other protected classes. The association notified residents via email Wednesday that the new rental rules — including the ban on voucher residents, the fines against landlords with Section 8 residents and the rule limiting one rental house per property owner — would be stayed until the investigation and “subsequent litigation by HUD or the U.S. Department of Justice” is complete.

