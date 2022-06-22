A fire at the Providence Elementary School playground led to the arrest of two juveniles Tuesday night, an Aubrey police spokesperson said.
Two juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 were using a lighter to burn some clothing at the park, Aubrey Police Department Lt. David Bruce said. Police do not yet know why the two were trying to burn clothing, he said.
Following a 911 call from a resident, the Aubrey Fire Department responded within minutes to find the playground engulfed in flames, Bruce said. While Bruce said he was not sure of the exact time the fire started, the Fire Department notified the public on Facebook at 8:44 p.m.
When police arrived, the juveniles were no longer at the scene, Bruce said. Police viewed surveillance video footage that showed the pair starting the fire. The juveniles were arrested at their homes in Providence Village around 10:45 p.m. that night.
The playground — owned by the Denton ISD school — was engulfed in flames when authorities responded, the Police Department posted on Facebook. Bruce said the cost of repairs could be anywhere from $30,000 to $150,000.
Police and the fire marshal are still investigating the incident.
