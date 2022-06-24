A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with gunshots that struck multiple residences and vehicles in Providence Village on June 8, according to Aubrey police.
Jametric Rayvon Robinson was arrested at his residence in the 9800 block of Cherry Hill Lane in Providence Village on a warrant for deadly conduct.
Cameras from nearby residences, Flock security cameras and interviews with witnesses led investigators to believe Robinson was involved in the confrontation where shots were fired from two different caliber guns, said Lt. David Bruce, with the Aubrey Police Department.
Bruce said Robinson was cooperative during his arrest and did not make any comments regarding his alleged involvement in the incident.
Police obtained a warrant to search Robinson’s residence and reported finding additional evidence in the home. Bruce said he could not share information about the nature of the evidence found.
Multiple other individuals were present at the time of the arrest and search, but police had a warrant only for the arrest of Robinson, Bruce said.
The lieutenant said the department expects to conduct more arrests in regard to the shots fired and is awaiting another warrant that he said should be active Friday.
Robinson was booked into the county jail Thursday on three counts of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.
A conviction for deadly conduct carries a sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
