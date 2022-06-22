Area, state groups ask Justice Department to investigate Providence Village's Section 8 ban

Local and state advocacy groups have joined to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the ban on Section 8 housing choice vouchers passed earlier this month by the Providence Homeowners Association.
A letter penned by low-income advocacy group Texas Housers, the Texas Homeless Network and United Way of Denton County asks the DOJ to review the HOA’s actions against the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, sex and other protected classes. Over 90% of the voucher recipients in Providence Village are Black.
“Since Providence Village is also an incorporated city, this effectively makes [housing choice voucher] housing unavailable in the entire city,” the letter, sent to the department’s civil rights division Friday, reads in part. “There are over 150 families, approximately 680 people, who will be forced to leave their homes mid-lease with no clear housing options available. This action has a clear inordinate impact on people of color.”
The Providence Homeowners Association is one of three HOAs in the incorporated master-planned community, but covers the majority of area residents.
The Denton Housing Authority and Dallas Housing Authority, which administer the voucher programs in the area, have a combined 157 families in Providence Village. Eighty-eight percent of the voucher holders have children in the home, the letter stated.
As part of new rental rules passed earlier this month, which the Denton Record-Chronicle first reported June 13, the ban would fine landlords $300 per week as long as they participate in the federal voucher program. Community members say they were told before the ban was passed that current leases would be honored but were later told in emails from the HOA manager that fines would begin up to 30 days after landlords received notice of violation.
After the Record-Chronicle’s report, the HOA released a statement June 15 saying enforcement would begin “after 90 days from the date of recordation with the county.”
Once enforcement begins, homeowners would have 30 days to comply before fines are issued, according to the announcement. A copy of the rules recorded with the county June 15 lists the fine for unauthorized rentals as $200 per week, a revision from the $300-per-week fine cited in a copy of the rules initially sent to residents after board approval.
The Denton Housing Authority encouraged voucher residents not to move and urged them to file a Fair Housing complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in a June 15 news release.
Residents seeking to move voluntarily can apply for relocation, but it may be difficult for housing agencies to find new placements given the nationwide increase in rents and limited vacancies, said David Wheaton, advocacy director at Texas Housers.
Many homeowners in Providence Village say they support the ban and associate a recent uptick in crime with Section 8 renters. Ron Cossette, who pushed for nearby Savannah to enforce its Section 8 ban and consulted with a former Providence Village HOA board member when the board first considered passing a similar ban, said he has seen crime in his Savannah neighborhood decrease since the prohibition began being enforced in 2019.
“We had drug activity. We had assaults. We had shootouts. We had SWAT team raids. We were having all kinds of problems stemming from rentals listed as Section 8,” Cossette said.
A study by two Texas A&M University researchers that examined police department arrest records found that “voucher receipt increases violent crime, and this increase is driven by men.” The probability of arrest for violent crime in a quarter increased by 0.066 percentage points, a nearly 95% increase, the study found, with the probability of such an arrest for a man in the voucher program increasing more than twofold. The analysis cited increased money and leisure time available to voucher recipients as cause for the increase.
Over half of voucher recipients in Texas are employed, seniors or disabled, data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows.
One Providence Village resident said that as a Black man who grew up in a crime-riddled neighborhood in the Bronx, he fears Providence Village is becoming a dangerous place to raise his family.
“I do not feel this community is racist towards people of color — several other homeowners of color voted for the changes,” homeowner Bryant Wilson said. “When we first saw Providence Village three years ago, it looked like an immaculate safe-haven neighborhood to raise our children, so we bought our home here. I am concerned as I've seen too many occurrences here that remind me of events from my youth.”
Wheaton, with Austin-based Texas Housers, said a perceived link between crime and voucher holders is a “myth,” citing a study from the University of California, Los Angeles that finds no relationship between vouchers and crime in urban areas, and said that “controversies in those communities blaming voucher households of elevated crime rates are misguided.”
The Record-Chronicle has reached out to the Aubrey Police Department to request crime statistics for Providence Village, including alleged connections with voucher holders.
People convicted of felonies that require registration as a sex offender, those who have been convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine in federal housing or people evicted from federal housing for drug-related crimes are automatically prohibited from participating in the federal voucher program. Local housing authorities have their own regulations and can choose to also reject applicants convicted of drug-related crimes, violent crimes or other crimes that would threaten the safety of other residents.
The Denton and Dallas housing authorities both require applicants to submit to criminal background checks. The Dallas program has additional restrictions, including against those with a history of violent crime, arson or sex crimes, which would make certain applicants ineligible. The Denton Housing Authority did not respond to requests for comment and does not list additional regulations on its website.
Wheaton said Texas Housers is looking toward pushing statewide legislation that would make income a protected class and prevent HOAs from discrimination on those grounds, and legislation is also being considered on the federal level.
“We don’t think these people should have to move. They're not criminals — they're hardworking, everyday people who want a good place to live, to be safe and for their kids to go to a good school,” Wheaton said. “They want the same things that everybody else has and everybody else wants.”