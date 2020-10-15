The Aubrey Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man Wednesday who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her son, according to a news release.
Cory Washington is sitting in the Denton County Jail on a $1,002,500 bond. He is charged with two counts of capital murder of multiple persons in connection to the deaths and assault causes bodily injury family member from an incident in February.
The Denton County Sheriff's Office and Northeast, Pilot Point and Little Elm police departments responded also to the scene.
The Police Department's news release says Washington called 911 around 2:58 a.m. Wednesday to report he killed his girlfriend and he surrendered himself to officers when they arrived at a home in the 9200 block of Blackstone Drive. Washington shared the home with the two victims, 36-year old April Washington and 18-year-old Donavan Fielder.
Officers found Fielder inside the family's home and Robinson in the front yard of a neighbor's residence. The release says both had gunshot wounds, however the official cause of death is pending.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's public portal didn't show a manner or cause of death for the mother and son as of Thursday morning.
"This is a tragic incident for the surviving family, and our team is working to ensure that the available evidence speaks for the victims," Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler said in the release.