Nearly a year after a fire displaced dozens of people, Building 16 of the Providence Place II apartments is now housing residents as repairs continue to the damaged half of the building.
The apartment complex is broken down into Providence Place I, which includes Buildings 1-11, and Providence Place II, Buildings 12-19. Both are owned by Good Harbor Management in Denver.
The fire alarm system of Building 16, the only building affected by the fire that occurred March 4, failed to go off when the blaze occurred, and it was reported that several residents complained of electrical issues while living there that were not fixed after being brought to management.
Fire department officials said after the fire that the undamaged half of the building would remain unoccupied until the alarm system was working and an electrician could confirm the wiring was up to code. In June, that half was accessible, but many of the doors had taped-on notices from management stating the units were not to be occupied.
Now, all 12 units in the undamaged half appear to be either housing residents or available to house residents. Hector Bonilla, one such resident, moved in in late December and has lived in his unit for almost a month. Though Building 16’s past residents complained of electrical issues, he said his experience at the apartments has been a smooth one.
“I haven’t had problems,” Bonilla said. “None that I know of.”
Other Building 16 residents said they, too, had recently moved in.
Three months after the fire, many residents complained of having similar issues to the ones that affected those living in Building 16. Now, residents throughout the complex still have mixed opinions on management.
Joseph Rodriguez, a Providence Place I resident of two years, said he’s had a positive experience in his time living there. He also said he believes management has become more proactive about safety issues since the fire.
“Besides them telling me to quit putting my motorcycle in the alley, I really don’t have problems,” Rodriguez said.
Lynn Barrett, a Providence Place resident of eight years who has lived in different buildings, has had a much different experience. She said management, which has changed six times during her time at the complex, fails to stay on top of issues.
“You have to fight to get anything fixed,” said Barrett, who is planning to move out in December. “It’s like pulling teeth.”
Providence Place staff declined to answer questions regarding the Building 16 repairs and resident complaints, directing them to Good Harbor, which did not respond to multiple phone calls.