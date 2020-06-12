Protest organizers said the importance of speaking out in a collective manner against racism trumps staying indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although they’re still trying to stay safe.
After months of being told to practice social distancing due to COVID-19, people are venturing out into the world to get back to normal life — and protest against racism.
Thousands of people across the United States have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Texas businesses have been opening up and expanding services since early May and the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 2,504 new cases.
Matt Richardson, the director of Denton County Public Health, said there’s no denying that social distancing, facial coverings and hand-washing remain important.
“We do have concerns about people’s compliance and really their adherence to recommendations in a stressful situation,” Richardson said. “There are social unrest and fatigue of racism, and that’s understandable.”
Denton County Public Health reported 55 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total of active cases to 715. A total of 81,583 people have tested positive in Texas and 1,920 Texans have died.
Many people protesting over the past two weeks in Denton have kept their faces covered — both to try to stay safe from COVID-19 and from anyone wishing protesters harm. At least one virtual flyer from protest organizers advised that attendees wear masks, and the Texas Street Medics in Denton have extra masks on hand to give out to demonstrators.
Although it’s more difficult for protesters to distance themselves from others during marches and rallies, Richardson said wearing a mask is still helpful, especially since these events aren’t in an enclosed, ventilated space.
Contact tracing is becoming more difficult as the state reopens and human interaction increases, so it’ll be more difficult to pinpoint how someone got sick.
“Regardless of the reason, an increase in human interaction means increased human transmission,” Richardson said. “It is more difficult to pinpoint a source of transmission when we have multiple possibilities.”
Protesters said the need to raise a collective voice against racism was more important to them.
“I felt the need of being out there and using protests as a collective voice was important and trumped the risk [of COVID-19], but we want to facilitate precaution,” protest organizer Desteny Edwards said. “It’s a challenging kind of line to walk on because the pandemic is a global issue, but systematic racism and black people dying is a real problem, and it’s not just police brutality [that we’re protesting]. We’re protesting the re-creation of social and public safety institutions.”
Despite feeling the need to be heard, Edwards said she planned to sit out of Wednesday’s protest if her COVID-19 results came back positive because the message is more important than having one particular person leading. Her test results came back negative on Tuesday after feeling possible symptoms days prior, she said.
Stephnie Chukwu, who organized a vigil Tuesday, said the issues surrounding these protests are a bigger issue to some people compared to COVID-19.
“For me personally, I feel like with COVID, there’s eventually going to be a cure, but with all things going on with Black Lives Matter and police brutality — stuff that’s been going on for decades — it’s more important,” Chukwu said.
Uduak Nkanga, a Denton resident who also helped organized Tuesday’s vigil, said she’s getting tested to be safe rather than sorry. She said she’s been to four different Black Lives Matter events in the last two weeks.
“If [you] don’t show symptoms, there’s still a possibility that you can still be sick,” Nkanga said.
Nkanga said she and the people who organized with her tried to play in the middle because they know there’s a possibility of getting sick, but they also know Texas businesses have been opening up anyway.
For those who can’t participate in protests, Nkanga said they can use the power of social media.
“If you can’t go out … make sure the topic is still being talked about [on social media] by any means necessary so people don’t forget and use it as a moment when it’s a movement,” she said.
Although Denton County Public Health officials have discussed expanding testing, it isn’t because of any particular event like protesting or Memorial Day celebrations.
“It’s more of broadening the opportunity for testing based on the opening of Texas,” Richardson said. “Our expansion is targeting and prioritizing vulnerable populations, and we’re going to expand it as resources become available.”